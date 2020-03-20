LP&L to close section of South Loop 289 Sunday night

This is a media release from the City of Lubbock.

Starting Sunday night, March 22, 2020, Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) and its contractors will begin work to complete a utility line construction project crossing South Loop 289. Contractors for LP&L are upgrading electric line facilities in order to improve the long-term reliability of the City’s electrical infrastructure.

In order to safely complete the project, a section of South Loop 289 will be temporarily closed Sunday night (March 22) from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. as crews work to construct lines crossing South Loop 289. If necessary for completion of the project, lanes on South Loop 289 may be closed from 10 PM to 4 AM on Monday night (March 23), although crews anticipate the work only requiring closure on Sunday night.

The section of South Loop 289 scheduled to be closed runs from Quaker Avenue to Slide Road. Traffic traveling westbound and eastbound on South Loop 289 will be directed to the access road between Quaker Avenue and Slide Road.

The City of Lubbock encourages each citizen use caution when traveling through work zones for the safety of the workers, other citizens, and yourself.

