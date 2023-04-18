LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power & Light announced on Tuesday that it planned to lower the power cost recovery factor (PCRF) part of electricity rates for summer 2023. LP&L said the PCRF is “the amount LP&L pays to purchase or generate power.”

This reduced rate was set to be in effect for residential and commercial customers from May 1 to September 30, LP&L said.

LUBBOCK (April 18, 2023) – Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) is lowering the power cost recovery factor (PCRF) portion of the electric rate for the summer. The summer 2023 rate for a residential customer is an 18.7% rate decrease as compared to the current winter rate, resulting in substantial savings for all customers throughout the hottest months of the year when electricity use is at its highest. The PCRF is the amount LP&L pays to purchase or generate power, passed directly through to customers with no mark-up.

During the regularly scheduled April board meeting, LP&L Electric Utility Board voted unanimously to implement the electric utility staff’s recommendation for a rate decrease. The reduced rate is effective for all residential and commercial customers May 1 through September 30, 2023.

“LP&L is committed to providing our customers with safe, affordable and reliable power in our last summer as a power provider,” said Joel Ivy, director of electric utilities. “We’re thankful we are in a position to pass on savings to our customers when they need it most.”

The rate reduction is possible due to LP&L negotiating lower wholesale power costs in current power contracts and low natural gas prices.

Rate 1: Base Rate – $0.03381 (Frozen since 2017)

PCRF – $0.1225 to $0.09969 (18.7% Decrease)

Total Rate for Summer 2023 – $0.1335 per kilowatt hour

Rate 3: Base Rate – $0.02921 (Frozen since 2017)

PCRF – $0.12008 to $0.09777 (18.6% Decrease)

Total Rate for Summer 2023 – $0.12698 per kilowatt hour