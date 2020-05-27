LP&L: Utility work to affect portion of North Loop 289 Wednesday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Power & Light:

Wednesday night, May 27, 2020, Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) and its contractors will work to complete a utility line construction project crossing North Loop 289 near Yellow House Canyon Park. Contractors for LP&L are upgrading electric line facilities in order to improve the long-term reliability of the City’s electrical infrastructure.

In order to safely complete the project, a small section of North Loop 289 will be temporarily closed from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., and traffic will be rerouted to the access road. If necessary for completion of the project, the same lanes on North Loop 289 may be affected from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Thursday night (May 28).

The City of Lubbock encourages each citizen use caution when traveling through work zones for the safety of the workers, other citizens, and yourself.

