LP&L: Utility work to affect portion of US Highway 84 Sunday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Power & Light:

Starting Sunday night, May 31, 2020, Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) and its contractors will work to complete a utility line construction project crossing US Highway 84 near [North] Loop 289. Contractors for LP&L are upgrading electric line facilities in order to improve the long-term reliability of the City’s electrical infrastructure.

In order to safely complete the project, a small section of US Highway 84 will be temporarily closed from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and traffic will be rerouted to the access road. If necessary for completion of the project, the same lanes on US Highway 84 may be affected from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Monday (June 1) and Tuesday (June 2) although crews do not anticipate the project extending to June 2.

The City of Lubbock encourages each citizen use caution when traveling through work zones for the safety of the workers, other citizens, and yourself.

Editor’s Note: EverythingLubbock.com contacted the City of Lubbock for clarification on the exact location of the utility work. A spokesperson for the city said the work zone is at U.S. Highway 84 and North Loop 289.