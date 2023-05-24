LUBBOCK, Texas-– The Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) asked the public to be aware of illegal door-to-door electric sales.

In a press release Wednesday, LP&L stated the illegal sales were conducted by companies and brokers with no affiliation or registration with the City of Lubbock.

According to the release,“There are no retail electric providers authorized to sign-up customers in Lubbock.”

All registered electric providers that will participate in the future market in Lubbock are currently going through testing and registration, said the release.

LP&L warned customers if contacted by a company- either by phone or an in-person visit at your home- to “not provide them with personal information.”

Additionally, any customers that were asked to sign up for a service are advised to “contact the Lubbock Police Department’s non-emergency line at 806-775-2865 with identifying information of the unauthorized salesperson,” said the release.

The City of Lubbock encouraged everyone to be “aware of the signs of scams and unauthorized sales” as the safety of citizens is important.