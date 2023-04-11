LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Power and Light confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com crews are working to repair a downed powerline in northeast Lubbock on Tuesday.

According to LP&L, the downed line was believed to be “lingering damage ” from Sunday’s large hail storm.

The power outages affected LP&L customers served out of it’s northeast substation.

LP&L told EverythingLubbock.com customers’ power was restored at around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.