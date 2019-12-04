LPPA, Big Brothers Big Sisters team up for Annual Santa Cops on Dec. 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock is working with the Lubbock Professional Police Association to provide Christmas cheer for dozens of local children enrolled in Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs. On Saturday, December 7th, Lubbock Police officers will be paired with local youth for a day filled with fun, food, and shopping.

The Santa Cops event is a volunteer-based project that is designed to meet the needs and Christmas wishes of children. According to Melissa Corley, Executive Director, “the event has had a profound impact in creating positive relationships between police officers and our youngest citizens”. Santa Cops has been a Lubbock Christmas tradition for more than a decade.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the nation’s largest one-to-one youth mentoring organization. Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock has been serving Lubbock and the South Plains area since 1970 and is a Lubbock Area United Way Community Partner.

(News release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock)