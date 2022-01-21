LPPA endorses Gary Boren in race for County Judge

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Professional Police Association on Thursday announced its endorsement in the race for Lubbock County Judge. The LPPA endorsed Gary Boren.

Boren is running against incumbent Curtis Parrish in the March 1 Republican Primary. Early voting starts on February 14. January 31 is the last day to register to vote.

The following is the statement from LPPA.

Lubbock Professional Police Association

“The Lubbock Professional Police Association is proud to endorse Gary Boren for Lubbock County Judge. Gary Boren has demonstrated he has broad experience with the governmental process including, but not limited to policy, budgets, and safety. His dedication and influence as a public servant and long-standing proven record supporting the citizenry is what the Lubbock Community needs.

Gary Boren supported law enforcement and public safety during his prior service as a Lubbock City Councilman and he has continued to do so since leaving office. He was instrumental in the implementation of policies as a councilman that prepared for the future safety of Lubbock. We cannot afford for the crime rate to rise any more. We are confident with his leadership he will continue to be innovative with his future policies in our fight to reduce crime in Lubbock and Lubbock County.”

-LPPA President Matt Boggs