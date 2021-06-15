LPPA hosts town hall meeting to raise support for increased officer pay

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, the Lubbock Professional Police Association hosted a town hall meeting addressing the need to increase pay for local officers.

According to LPPA, compared to other departments like Midland and Abilene, Lubbock police officers make 17 percent less.

“People can look around and see ‘hey, I can work somewhere else that’s maybe not as violent as Lubbock, I can got to Abilene and make 10 to 15 percent more,'” said President of the Lubbock Professional Business Association, Josh Reid. “So if people go to Abilene, we are losing all that experience to handle our crime.”

According to LPD Chief Floyd Mitchell, Lubbock saw a 9 percent increase in violent crime over the last year. Meaning, according to LPPA, officers were in higher demand but continued to see a lack in pay.

Right now the city budgets for 564 officers but only fills around 415 positions yearly.

“We have money already funded in the budget for open positions and so we want to use the money that’s there because that’s the wise thing to do for the citizens,” said Reid.

With support from residents, LPPA hopes these continued conversations with city representatives turns into action, so that no increased funding comes from taxpayer money.