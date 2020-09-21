LPSIA to receive $1.7M federal grant from the FAA

WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn:

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport was awarded a $1,700,000 federal grant for the rehabilitation of their runway, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced [Monday]. The funding comes through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

“Prioritizing much-needed maintenance and safety improvements at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport will ensure quality transportation services are available today, and in the years to come, for all Texans,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I commend leaders in Lubbock who worked to secure this funding and I look forward to seeing the impact this grant will have on our great state.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.

