LPSIA’s executive director named chair of the AAAE for 2020-2021

(Photo provided by City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Kelly Campbell, Executive Director of Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport was named the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) Chair for 2020-2021.

Campbell was one of six Executive Committee members elected by AAAE membership.

Founded in 1928, AAAE is the world’s largest professional organization for airport executives, representing airport management personnel at public-use commercial and general aviation airports.

Campbell took office earlier this month.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)