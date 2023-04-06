LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) and Lubbock Chamber of Orchestra (LCO) publicly announced the merger of the two organizations in a press release.

The “Lubbock Chamber Orchestra’s performances will fall under the new brand, ‘Lubbock Chamber Music,’ with LSO’s established SOUND! chamber concerts,” according to the press release from Lubbock Symphony.

The Lubbock Chamber Orchestra is still under the direction of Dr. Eric Allen, and in July, LCO board member Amanda Khun, will join the LSO board.

Allen is the Artistic Director and Conductor of the Lubbock Chamber Orchestra and has led the ensemble through multiple performances.

According to the press release, Allen had led the ensemble through symphonic masterpieces and collaborative solo works with local artists. He also is the Associate Professor of Music and Associate Director of Bands at Texas Tech University.

“We are delighted to expand our chamber concert offerings with the addition of the Lubbock Chamber Orchestra,” said LSO CEO Galen Wixson in the press release. “Dr. Allen has planned phenomenal performances for the 2023-24 season…”

“We could not be more thrilled to be a part of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra,” said Allen in the press release.

LubbockSymphony’s “Lubbock Chamber Music” debuted the four-concert series “Best Of” as a part of their 2023-24 season.

The following is a part of their four-concert series:

Fall SOUND! – Sept. 12, 2023, at LHUCA Icehouse, curated by SiriusXM Symphony Hall and LSO’s ClefNotes host, John Clare.

Classics and Neoclassics – Oct. 20, 2023, at The Buddy Holly Hall’s Crickets Theater, featuring Lubbock Chamber Orchestra.

Fanny and Felix – Feb. 29, 2024, at Crickets Theater, featuring Lubbock Chamber Orchestra.

Spring SOUND! – March 5, 2024, at LHUCA Icehouse, curated by John Clare.

Lubbock Symphony’s performance of Handel’s beloved “Messiah” features the Lubbock Chamber Orchestra on December 16.

According to the press release, tickets go on sale late Spring. To get more information and stay up to date, visit LubbockSymphony.org.