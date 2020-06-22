LSO provides update on condition of deputies stabbed in Saturday incident

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

On June 20, 2020, at approximately 6:00 p.m., a Sheriff’s deputy working security in full uniform at Walmart on Quaker Ave & South Loop 289, when he approached a shoplifter.



The deputy made several verbal commands to get the individual to stop. Once a second deputy arrived deputies attempted to apprehend the suspect who fought deputies pulled out a knife stabbing both deputies. The suspect was able to flee the scene running Northbound across the loop.



A third deputy arrived was able to render aid to both deputies with the help of several good Samaritans. Both deputies were taken to an area hospital by EMS.



As of last night one deputy has been released from the hospital, the second deputy still remains

in the hospital.



The suspect, Miko Devon Butler was taken into custody at approximately 10:30 p.m., after a manhunt that lasted several hours. Butler was taken to the hospital for medical attention after

suffering a K-9 bite.

