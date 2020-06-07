LSO releases update concerning Sunday morning high-speed chase, crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

At approximately 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning, a deputy observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed [and] swerving on Regis/FM 2641 [in the] eastbound lanes of traffic.

The suspect was stopped at MLK and Regis. [The] suspect refused to identify himself or provide information. When asked to exit the vehicle, the suspect fled and evaded at a high rate of speed eastbound on Regis. [A] pursuit followed the traffic stop with the deputy and the Lubbock Police Department. [The] suspect vehicle ran a stop sign, crossed over the median and struck another vehicle on E. Hwy 62/82. [The] vehicle struck was occupied by a 16-year-old driver and an 18-year-old female passenger. Both occupants of the vehicle were transported by EMS with minor injuries. The suspect, 40 year-old Tommy Shane Rayvon, was transported to UMC where he was cleared by medical and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Tommy Rayvon is charged with evading in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and failure to ID.

