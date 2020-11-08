LSO: Teenager arrested following chase, crash in stolen vehicle Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — A teenager was arrested after leading authorities in a vehicle chase that ended in a Central Lubbock crash Saturday evening.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office told EverythingLubbock.com a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle in the 500 block of County Road 7200 for a tail light being out and also on a report the vehicle was stolen.

The driver refused to stop and then led authorities in a brief chase north on U.S. 87 and Interstate 27.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into another vehicle at 50th Street and Interstate 27.

LSO said the driver and a passenger in the stolen vehicle both suffered minor injuries. The passenger was transported to a local hospital by UMC EMS.



The driver, identified as Jonathan Arredondo, 17, was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

According to jail records, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

As of Sunday morning, Arredondo was still being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.