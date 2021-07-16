LSO to hold procession escort for Sergeant Bartlett

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

A procession escort by law enforcement for Sergeant Bartlett will take place tomorrow, July 17, 2021, at 12:00 pm, from South Plains Forensic Pathology, 202 Avenue Q, to Resthaven Funeral Home, 5740 at 19th St.

We are asking anyone that would like to show support for the family along the way is more than welcome. Thank you everyone for your Support and Prayers!

The route will be from 202 Ave Q, head west on Marsha Sharp, take the Quaker exit, head South on Quaker, turn west on 19th Street to Resthaven, 5740 19th ST.