LUBBOCK, Texas— On Wednesday, Mike Collier attended a Pastors for Texas Children event for a question-and-answer session for Lt. Governor front runners.

“In recent polling, there was a five-point spread between Democratic challenger Mike Collier and incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, making the two of them front-runners,” a press release said. “Collier has confirmed that he will attend both meetings.”

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick was also invited but did not confirm his attendance prior to the event.

“This is an extremely important race for the future of our state,” Rev. Charles Foster Johnson, Executive Director of Pastors for Texas Children said. “We are holding events like this throughout the state to generate information and inspiration around God’s gift of public education for all Texas school-children.”