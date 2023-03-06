LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock extended its Lubbock 101 Citizen’s Academy application deadline to March 10.

Lubbock 101 is a program that allows residents to gain insight into their city’s operations. The program includes eight classroom sessions, tours and field days of several City of Lubbock departments.

Lubbock 101 begins Thursday, March 30, 2023 and ends with a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. A Lubbock 101 application, syllabus and schedule can be found at mylubbock.us/Lubbock101.