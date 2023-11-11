LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is set to begin shifting 114th traffic onto the newly rebuilt northside Memphis Avenue intersection on Monday, according to a press release.

The shift in traffic will allow crews to begin work on the southside of the intersection.

The press release said Memphis Avenue north of 114th Street will also reopen to traffic on Monday but drivers will no longer have access to Memphis south of 114th Street.

114th Street will remain one lane of traffic in each direction. TxDOT said drivers should stay alert when in the work zone, watch out for uneven pavement and be aware the work zone speed limit is 40 mph.