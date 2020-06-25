Lubbock 17-year-old keeps positive while overcoming severe spinal injury

LUBBOCK, Texas — Friends and family have said 17-year-old Brooklyn Boyer has shown tremendous mental strength while she works to recover from a serious spinal injury.

“As a 17-year-old when you’re lying in a bed after an accident with very limited movement, it’s a recipe for self pity, but not for Brooklyn Boyer,” said a friend of the family, Nancy Miller.

The accident happened on June 10th, while going down a slide into a pool. Brooklyn hit her head and injured her C-5 in her spinal cord, Miller said.

She’s been at Covenant in the ICU undergoing surgery, which doctors said went well.

She just finished her junior year at Lubbock Christian High School, but doesn’t know what’s to come, Miller said.

“She’s a go-getter and that’s very apparent through this whole deal, so every day she pushes herself to the limit, even through the accident she tries to do plus two,” Miller said. “She tries to beat the odds and do everything to her absolute best.”

The Boyer family is heading to Denver for rehab for the next few months, Miller said. She said Brooklyn has had a great attitude, even through the pain.

A Facebook page called BrooklynsWalk was set up to follow her journey through recovery.

Click here if you’d like to donate to her GoFundMe.

Watch KAMC News at 10 to get the full story.