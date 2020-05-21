Lubbock 1st in Texas for millennial homeownership, 14th in nation

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock has more millennial homeowners than any other city in the State of Texas, according to a report by ImproveNet.

The report used U.S. Census Bureau data and found that 15.2 percent of all homeowners in Lubbock are 35 years old or younger, the highest percentage in the state and the fourteenth highest in the nation.

Fort Worth had the second highest millennial homeowners in Texas, with 14.7 percent of all homes being owned by somebody 35 or younger. Clarksville, Tennessee had the highest percentage of millennial homeownership in the country, with 23 percent.

Read the full report here.