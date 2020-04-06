Lubbock 2-year-old gets a birthday parade!

Ava Taylor turned 2 years old last week, but could not have a birthday party due to social distancing guidelines prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, that did not stop her friends from organizing a socially-safe, birthday parade!

On Thursday, April 2, Ava’s friends and family drove by Ava’s house, yelling happy birthday from their vehicles, honking their horns, and hanging signs out of their windows.

Ava sat on a blanket on her lawn with her family, soaking in the parade.

KLBK hopes Ava has a wonderful birthday!!