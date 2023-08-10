LUBBOCK, Texas — 2nd & Charles in Lubbock is hosting their one day sales event called Penny-A-Page on Saturday, August 12.

The press release said that customers can purchase up to five books for one cent per page during 2nd & Charles’ first ever Penny-A-Page sales event. The promotional event applies to all used books.

“This is a ‘can’t miss’ day! We are opening early at 9 a.m. to accommodate all our impassioned readers wanting to get a head start on their summer reading,” Eric Bishop, Senior Vice President at 2nd & Charles.