Lubbock 3-year-old sports Mahomes cut

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three-year-old Servando Arzate is 21 years younger than Patrick Mahomes, but has the same haircut.

It all started when Patrick Mahomes went to the field at Jones Stadium.

“It was Patrick Mahomes. He was my favorite player here at Texas Tech, and then it just seeing his hair and I wanted to get that,” said Servando Arzate, baby Serv’s father.

Serv may be too young to remember Mahomes’ Texas Tech days. He has a running appointment at Trendcutterz to look just like the Kansas City quarterback.

“We come in every two weeks. We have a set schedule,” said Arzate. “It’s very popular to be honest with you. It started going up whenever he made it pro.” said Rolando Gutierrez, baby Serv’s barber.

Serv isn’t the only one sporting a Mahomes cut around town.

“It’s everybody, look at his dad. Dad has it too.” said Gutierrez. “He may be the cutest though.”

“Everybody loves it. They always come touch his hair, even out in stores.” said Arzate. “He has no problem maintaining the look between cuts. He wakes up with them, he’s just naturally curly like that.”

He will have a fresh cut ready to watch the Super Bowl with his dad on Sunday.