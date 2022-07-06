LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock 4-year-old will save lives as an organ donor, according to posts on social media. EverythingLubbock.com was able to confirm certain details of the story from a friend of the family.

The family asked that support be directed to Donate Life Texas. In addition to financial support, people can register to become an organ donor.

According to social media posts from family, the boy was rescued from a pool and needed CPR. He was taken to a hospital.

“He was a superhero in life and continues to be one in death as he passes a little bit of himself onto others through organ donation,” a social media post from a family member said.

An event was planned at Maxey Park.

According to social media, people will line up on the edge of Maxey Park dressed as his favorite superheroes. A specific time for the event was not listed on social media. This article will be updated as that information becomes available.

A memorial fund was set up for the family. People can donate to a memorial account at the Plains Capital Bank through the Zelle app or by visiting in-person to any Plains Capital Bank location.

After publication of this story, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office sent a statement:

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible drowning that occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. July 2, 2022, in the 3300 block of CR 7630.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and Woodrow Fire Department arrived on scene, where they located a 4-year-old male. The child was transported to Covenant Hospital by EMS.

The investigation is ongoing.