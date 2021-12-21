Lubbock 5-year-old collects toys for kids at UMC after spending last Christmas in the hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock family who spent the last holiday season in a hospital intensive care unit is finally home. Now inspired, they’re giving back in a big way. They’ve spent the last few months collecting toys and games for families they’ve never met, but whom their hearts go out to.

Allie Wade had an accident in November 2020 that paralyzed her from the chest down. The 5-year-old and her family spent the following 6 months in five different hospitals.

Because of that, the majority of their holidays were spent in intensive care units.

The Wade family gets to spend this year at home, but couldn’t help but think about those families receiving care at University Medical Center. Deonna Wade said they decided to do something special for them.

“We wanted to be able to donate to UMC, so that they would have that stuff for the next year hopefully, and especially Christmas day,” Deonna said.

Deonna Wade, with help from her husband and kids, collected hundreds of packages over the last few months, wrapped them up, and dropped off hundreds of gifts at UMC. 9-year-old Cole Wade said he was excited every time a box appeared on their doorstep.

“Whenever I was walking home from the bus stop, I would see something that looked like an Amazon package,” Cole said.

After wrapping them up for Christmas, then packing them into two car loads, they dropped off over 600 gifts for kids and families receiving care at UMC.

“We’d never done this before we were inspired,” Deonna said. “Because, you know, when you’re going through something like this, you’re basically in survival mode for a very long time. And I finally felt like we weren’t in survival mode anymore. And we could do something for somebody else. And I was inspired by the Station 19 firemen. They decorated our house for Christmas and did all the lights and everything and when that happened it was real emotional for our family. And I just thought you know we can, we’re in a place now where we can do something for somebody else.”