LUBBOCK, Texas– Students at Preston Smith Elementary donated nearly 250 teddy bears to children in foster care.

The fifth grade students partnered with St. Francis Ministries in Lubbock to complete the project.

Erin Baxter, Director of Community Engagement at St. Francis said “This is a great opportunity for the community to surround the kids that come into foster care. It is a hard time for them and this just makes a little better for them.”

Preston Smith said they hope to partner with St. Francis in the future.