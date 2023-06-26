LUBBOCK, Texas — A group of activists called for citizens in Lubbock to join a “peaceful sit-in” at the City Council meeting on Tuesday after the City of Lubbock declined to officially designate June as Pride Month.

According to a press release, LubbockPRIDE in May asked the Lubbock City Council and Mayor Tray Payne for a proclamation to show the Hub City’s LGBTQ+ community “that their elected officials acknowledge them, represent them, and respect them as human beings.”

The release stated Lubbock City Councilman Mark McBrayer told the organization, “I would hope you can understand that our citizens will have disagreements where issues of sexual politics are involved in any event…my position would be that respect for those disagreements would make it improper to issue a proclamation honoring Pride Week.”

EverythingLubbock.com spoke with McBrayer on Monday, who said he stood behind his previous statement to the organization.

LubbockPRIDE said participants were encouraged to wear a solid color of the rainbow.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Mayor Payne. If he accepts the invitation to comment, we will provide an update.