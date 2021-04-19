Lubbock adoptee meets birth siblings for first time

LUBBOCK, Texas – A local adoptee’s life changed when she decided to create a profile on a genealogy website, leading to a reunion with her birth siblings.

“I grew up as an only child and now I have eight siblings,” Katie Skinner said.

Skinner was curious over the years about her biological parents, but never took any steps to find them. Until one day, she got an unexpected message.

“Instantly going from being an only child to technically being the oldest of eight siblings, it’s funny. When I was little I always wanted siblings and now I have them,” said Skinner.

The pieces began to fall into place when she was messaged by two of her unknown siblings. They immediately connected and her family grew overnight.

“It’s just been an addition to my family that has just grown. Instead of growing gradually as people grow up and get married and have kids, it just grew dramatically all at once. It’s been fantastic,” said Skinner.

Skinner now has the opportunity to create new memories with her extended family.

“My kids have loved having more aunts and uncles and cousins to play with and get to meet. And that family has been really accepting of us,” said Skinner.

She looks forward to the future and what this means for her and her children.

“They have just welcomed us in with open arms. Like I said, fulfilling is just a good word. We just have more people to love and experience life with,” Skinner said.

Skinner said this has added to her story and given her answers to questions she didn’t even know she had.