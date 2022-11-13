(Caduceus image and background photo from the AP GraphicsBank)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Adult Activity Center will host a National Health and Fitness Fair on Saturday, November 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, local agencies and businesses will provide tips and information on healthcare, lifestyle and coping with chronic illnesses such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

The public can also enjoy free health screenings and register for door prizes, the City of Lubbock said.

The event is free to the public

For more information, please call 806-767-2710 or email jbeaulieu@mylubbock.us.