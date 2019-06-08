Lubbock Adult Activity Center to host Senior Prom on Thursday, June 13

(Photo from MGN Online)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Adult Activity Center:

Lubbock Adult Activity Center will be hosting their annual Senior Prom on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 6:00-9:30 p.m. Couples and singles will enjoy a fun night and dance the night away to live music provided by The Country Company. This year’s theme is Under the Sea, and there will be plenty of wonderful decorations, door prizes and refreshments. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 per person. Adults ages 40 and above are welcome.



Lubbock Adult Activity Center is located at 2001 19th Street. Hours of operation are Monday and Wednesday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)