LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation announced on Tuesday the first adult recreational court volleyball league of 2024 will be open for registration until January 12, 2024.

The season includes eight games and an end-of-session tournament. Women’s, men’s and co-ed teams are available.

The session is set to run from January 22 until March 28.

The fee for a team is $190. If you don’t have a team, you can register as a free agent through the link here.

To register your team or find more information, click here.