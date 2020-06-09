Lubbock advertising executive, Vietnam veteran Phil Price passes away

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock advertising and marketing executive, and Vietnam veteran Phil Price passed away Monday morning, according to multiple people who were close to him and worked in his same line of work.

Until the time of his retirement Price was president and CEO of the The Price Group, an advertising and marketing agency located at 1801 Broadway Street.

Before starting Phil Price Advertising, later known as The Price Group, Price graduated from Texas Tech in 1967 and served in the U.S. Army for the Vietnam War from 1967-1970, according to an online bio of him on Amarillo High School’s website. In Vietnam, Price served as a Platoon Leader and received a Purple Heart, among other accolades.

Upon returning from Vietnam, Price did two years of graduate school at Texas Tech and then founded Phil Price Advertising, per Amarillo High School’s profile of him.

Price also worked as a writer, producer and director and worked on numerous musical plays, per Amarillo High School’s bio.

Texas Tech named Price an Outstanding Alumnus and Hall of Fame member of the Texas Tech College of Media and Communication, per Texas Tech’s website. In 2014, he became the first person from west of Fort Worth to be named to the Southwest Advertising Hall of Fame.