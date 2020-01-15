Lubbock Aero announces acquisition of Chaparral Jet Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Aero:

Abilene/Lubbock Aero is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement to acquire Chaparral Jet Center located Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

Chaparral Jet Center is comprised of an executive terminal, aircraft maintenance, storage facility, and a fuel farm.

“Today we celebrate the successful acquisition of Chaparral Jet Center. Our customers will benefit from the expanded footprint of Lubbock Aero at Lubbock Preston Smith International. We are especially pleased to welcome Chaparral Jet Center employees and customers into the Lubbock Aero family.” said Richard Casler, General Manager of Lubbock Aero.

Casler added, “I also offer my congratulations to Wallace Thrash for forty years of successful service to the West Texas Aviation Community. Lubbock Aero wishes Mr. Thrash the best in all his future endeavors.”

Lubbock Aero is a full-service aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility and is a factory service center for Textron and Cirrus Aircraft.

“In October of 2018, Lubbock Aero was honored to be accredited as a Stage I FBO according to the International Standards of Business Aircraft Handling (ISBAH). The primary focus of that program is safety. The safety of our customers, their aircraft, and our employees is priority number one in our company. We are pursuing IS-BAH Stage II Certification in October of 2020.” said Casler.

Lubbock Aero has been a provider of FBO services at KLBB since 1990 and is owned by Abilene Aero which has been the FBO provider at Abilene Regional Airport for 51 years.

Questions regarding the acquisition should be directed to Richard Casler, General Manager of Lubbock Aero. He can be reached at 806-747-5101.

Additional Information:

For more information on Lubbock Aero, go to: http://www.lubbockaero.com

