Lubbock agriculture museum picks up long-term sponsorship with BASF, FiberMax

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from BASF.

BASF has renewed its commitment to the cotton industry and West Texas agriculture through a long-term sponsorship of the museum of agriculture in Lubbock, Texas, renaming it the FiberMax® Center for Discovery. This new name reflects the decade-long relationship between the museum and FiberMax.

The FiberMax Center for Discovery and BASF are focused on connecting the Lubbock community to agriculture with the hopes of inspiring a new generation of industry leaders and enabling farmers to build a better life for themselves, their families and their communities.

“BASF believes in the importance of agriculture and knows the pivotal role it plays in the West Texas community and economy,” said Garth Hodges, Vice President for BASF’s Seed Business, North America. “Through the partnership with the FiberMax Center for Discovery, we will help convey that importance to the more than twenty thousand visitors it welcomes each year.”

The FiberMax Center for Discovery provides a welcoming space to tell agriculture’s story – past, present, and future – through interactive exhibits where visitors can visualize life on the farm.

“It is important to continue to share the story about where our community’s food and fiber comes from,” said Malin Westfall, BASF Head of US Cotton Business. “Texas represents roughly 60 percent of the cotton production in the U.S., and the exhibition highlights the fundamental role Lubbock plays in this industry.”

In addition to a financial commitment, BASF will introduce a new “Seed to Store” 360° virtual experience that will bring visitors through a multi-stop tour of every step of the cotton journey– from planting and harvesting to the gin and mill. The exhibit will describe how cotton becomes a t-shirt or a pair of jeans.

“This immersive exhibit by BASF truly displays how far we’ve come in sharing the history of agriculture,” said Lacee Hoelting, Executive Director, FiberMax Center for Discovery. “What began as a county collection and history museum is now home to innovative technology that not only tells the story of modern agriculture, but also educates and inspires every generation that walks through our doors.”

The FiberMax Center for Discovery is located at 1121 Canyon Lake Dr, Lubbock, Texas and is currently open for guests. For more information, visit agriculturehistory.org.

This is a press release from BASF.