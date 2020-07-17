Lubbock air conditioning businesses struggle to keep up with demand

LUBBOCK, TX — Air conditioning companies in Lubbock are struggling to keep up with repair demands as temperatures continue to soar above 100 degrees.

But for people like Rachel Lightnang, who hasn’t had air conditioning so far this summer, the heat has become unbearable.

“The other night I woke up and I couldn’t breathe. I literally had to sit down and catch my breath cause it was so hot,” said Lightnang.

She and her 4-year-old son swelter in their apartment, and while they have several fans, she says instead of cooling the apartment down, they only blow the hot air around.

“How hot it is outside right now is how it feels in my apartment,” Lightnang said. “It does not get cool in my house until the sun goes down like at 1:00 or 2:00 in the morning.”

Bruce Thornton Air Conditioning claims that these last few weeks have been the busiest the company has ever seen, with repairmen constantly going out on calls at all hours of the day.

“I’ve been in this business for quite a few years and it’s never been like this. These really, really high temperatures, these machines are working so hard,” said BTAC sales consultant Randy Gattis.

The constant high level heat for so many days in a row is what they say causes so many AC units to break, since the units never have a chance to cool down and can overheat.

While Gattis knows how uncomfortable the heat can be he asks that people to be patient.

“We are literally trying to bend over backwards to help as many people as possible,” he said.

BTAC says that a few simple tricks can help to make sure your air conditioning doesn’t break around this time of year.

“Make sure your filter is changed and clean. Make sure that the outdoor unit is clean. They both have to breathe,” said Gattis.

BTAC also recommends never turning off the AC — as turning it on an off can cause it to work overtime.

But for now, Lightnang hopes she can find a way to get her ac fixed soon.

“[My son] comes to me and says momma it’s hot and I feel bad but there is nothing I can do about that.,” she said.

