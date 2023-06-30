LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a press release, officials at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LPSIA) and the City of Lubbock stated the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) experienced “slower checkpoint processing times following the installation of new computed tomography (CT) x-ray scanners.”

The release said TSA wait times were “unacceptable” due to some passengers missing flights because of the new CT scanners.

“Though the new scanners offer better detection…they slow the processing of travelers through the checkpoint,” said the release. According to the release, LPSIA and the City of Lubbock urged TSA and federal regulators to “address the issue as soon as possible.”

While the issue still remains, LPSIA reminds travelers to arrive with ample time to get through security and gates.