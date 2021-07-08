Lubbock airport construction nearly complete, new flights also coming

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport continued with renovations and welcomed new flights back to the Hub City.

Kelly Campbell, Executive Director of Aviation at the airport, said renovations to the 200 thousand square foot space had not stopped amid the pandemic and that they’ve made great progress.

“We’re getting got the end of it, but we opened a consolidated baggage claim area, said Campbell. “We’ve relocated the TSA screening checkpoint, all of our gates on the Concord side have been fully renovated.”

Campbell said there are still changes being made to the outside of the airport. Campbell said they’re hoping to make the airport not only aesthetically appealing but to make it more functionally operational.

“At the end of this project, how passengers will check their bags will really change, said Campbell. “Prior to this, we’re installing an inline baggage system that moves the TSA equipment out of the ticket lobby. At the end of the day, the passenger will take their bag to the ticket counter, and they’ll be done.”

Campbell said their closed airport shelter had shut down in April 2020 and it has not reopened due to staffing issues but that there is plenty of parking still available for passengers.

“For our customers who are looking for covered parking option, it’s limited right now, and it will be until we can open shelter parking,” said Campbell. “I want to reassure people there’s going to be a place to park–we’re going to see to it.”

Campbell mentioned that many flights had come back, including direct flights to Dallas Love Field, Las Vegas, and there are plans to bring back a direct flight to Austin in the coming months.

Ashley Briggs, a traveler said it was her first time at the airport, and she traveled from Midland.

“It saved us a few hundred bucks, $600 total–so $300 bucks apiece,” said Briggs. “[It] was worth driving a couple of ours [to save] $600.”