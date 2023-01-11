LUBBOCK, Texas — Flights to and from the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport were among thousands impacted by a computer system failure at the Federal Aviation Administration that caused a temporary nationwide pause in flight operations.

Several flights were delayed or cancelled, according to the Lubbock airport’s arrival and departure system. Some flights were delayed due to air traffic control or “crew related” reasons.

See full list of delays at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport here.

(Delays at LBB as of 11:04 a.m.)

The FAA announced Wednesday morning the ground stop ordered by the administration was lifted. As of 11:00 a.m., nearly 7,000 flights were delayed within the US and more than 1,000 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.