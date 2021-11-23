Lubbock Airport still a few months away from completing renovations

LUBBOCK Texas – Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport is a few months from completing renovations according to a representative for the airport.

Kelly Campbell, Executive Director of Aviation at the airport, said the $45 million project has already experienced headway.

“The screening checkpoint is in its new location, baggage claim has been consolidated for quite some time,” said Campbell. “People are just going to see, you know, the finishing touches in the next few weeks.”

Campbell said travelers will be able to notice aesthetic changes such as new tile flooring and changes in the functionality of the building. She also said that there are several parking options for people.

“[Our parking garage] fills up frequently and so for folks coming out this week, the Airport Shelter [at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Regis] is great,” said Campbell.

Dianne Caspell, a traveler, said she was headed to visit her sister in Pennsylvania for the holidays and said the airport looks cleaner and more polished.

“It’s a good impression to see us wanting to improve ourselves and our appearance,” said Caspell, “It’s cleaner, it looks nice and it’s looking good.”