Lubbock airport to receive $7M federal grant

(Logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

(Logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn:

The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport was awarded a $7,272,276 federal grant to modify the terminal building, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Thursday.

The funding comes through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

“In our mobile society, we need infrastructure that can keep up with our increasing demands,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Thanks to this grant, Lubbock’s airport will be more efficient and ultimately safer for traveling Texans. I’m proud to have supported this funding in the Senate and grateful to the Trump Administration for supporting Texans traveling to and from Lubbock.”

(News release from the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn)