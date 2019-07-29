Lubbock airport to receive nearly $8.8 million federal grant

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, U.S. Senator John Cornyn of Texas announced the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport has been awarded a $8,767,282 federal grant.

The grant is to “improve the terminal building to provide additional efficiency to operations and meet passenger needs.”

Senator Cornyn’s office announced that $3,173,227 will be issued to Lubbock this fiscal year, and the remaining money will come in fiscal year 2021.

Cornyn said the funding comes through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

“Texas’ population grows with each passing day, and as more people travel in and out of our state, it’s important our infrastructure is able to meet the demand without interfering with Texans’ quality of life,” said Cornyn. “I’m proud that President Trump has made Lubbock a priority, and I look forward to seeing the impact this grant will have on our great state.”

Cornyn said the grant is addition to a $7,272,276 federal grant awarded to the Lubbock airport in August 2018. According to the FAA website, there was also an AIP grant to Lubbock in 2019 for “snow removal equipment” in the amount of $761,582.