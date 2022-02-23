LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Preston Smith International airport finished renovations that took two years to complete.

“We wanted to improve the circulation and the flow, how people processed in and out of here, and better utilize the existing space that we had. And by doing that, improve the passenger experience. Finally, we wanted to update the interior finishes and overall aesthetics but renovating a 40+-year-old building while continuing operations is not simple,” said Kelly Campbell, Executive Director at Lubbock International Airport.

Unveiled with a ribbon-cutting, the renovations started in late 2019 and cost about $45 million.

“3% of the project was funded with federal dollars to get there, which took us three grants and five years of entitlement,” said Campbell

The renovation included an Improved security screening checkpoint, relocated baggage claim, a change of traffic flow layout and road enhancements.

“Updating and modernizing the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport is a big deal for our city. Lubbock isn’t the small town it used to be, we see 1000s of businesses and tourism, and passengers walk through these doors every day,” said Steve Massengale, District 4 City Councilman.

The city aims to return to 90% of air service from pre-pandemic levels in the spring.

“We’re well-positioned to welcome everyone back and for future growth,” said Campbell.

Future growth that begins at the newly renovated airport.

“We build from here today. I think we turn over a new leaf and start a new chapter in this Airport’s history. And as we grow, we need to make certain that our airport grows, and I think we’ve built a foundation to be able for us to be able to do that,” said Dan Pope, Lubbock city Mayor.

For more details of the airport’s renovation, head to the City of Lubbock’s website here.