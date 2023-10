LUBBOCK, Texas — Alamo Drafthouse is set to host a Trick or Treat Cinema event on October 28 at 11:00 a.m.

A press release said the event is family friendly and guests are encouraged to dress up in their best costume and enjoy treats throughout the movie Monster House.

Alamo Drafthouse also said the costumes should not interrupt other moviegoer’s experience. Free treats and discounted tickets are included for kids 12 and under.

To purchase tickets to the event, click here.