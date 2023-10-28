LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s Alamo Drafthouse is set to present its Must-See Cinema Series from October 29 to November 1.

On October 29 at 2:00 p.m., Alamo Drafthouse is showing an exclusive early access screening of Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, according to a press release.

The press release said teachers and students are invited to enjoy matinee priced tickets all day long for The Holdovers in honor of all their hard work. Alamo Drafthouse said the tickets will only be available at the box office, and a valid teacher or student ID must be presented to redeem the offer.

On November 1, Alamo Drafthouse will show Killers of the Flower Moon. The press release said sit back and enjoy as Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro illustrate one of the darkest times in American history set in Oklahoma during the 1920s.

