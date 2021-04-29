Lubbock Alamo Drafthouse to reopen in July

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Thursday, Alamo Drafthouse announced on its website that its Lubbock location would reopen in July.

The movie theater announced in October 2020 that its Lubbock location was temporarily closing.

However, the movie theater said it’s opening up with some changes.

The movie theater said it was finding a safe approach to COVID-19 safety, with health and safety standards and procedures based on CDC guidelines.

Some of the new “House Rules” are as follows:

Wear a mask unless you’re eating or drinking

Wash your hands

Exit in a particularly orderly fashion

Stay home if you’re feeling sick

