LUBBOCK, Texas — Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 120 West Loop 289, announced it had set a tentative reopening date for its Lubbock location for September 3.

According to their website, Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock is now hiring servers, a kitchen team, bartenders and box office concierges.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported the movie theater was set to open in July.

