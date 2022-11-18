LUBBOCK, Texas — Long drives stopping you from fishing this winter? Now, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) winter trout stocking program will offer fishing opportunities for anglers near Lubbock.

Starting November 23 and ending March 3, TPWD will stock around 335,000 Rainbow Trout in over 180 Texas locations, including “11 community fishing lakes in the Amarillo and Lubbock areas,” according to a press release.

Caudle Lake in Hale Center and Brashear Lake and Lobo Lake in Levelland are three locations to be stocked that are within a 30-mile distance from Lubbock.

Anglers were reminded by TPWD that a valid Texas freshwater fishing license is required for anyone that is 17 years of age or older or does not meet other state exemption guidelines.

The press release said a daily bag limit was 5 trout a day per person, and only fishing by pole and line would be permitted.

More information on fishing regulations and locations can be found at www.tpwd.texas.gov/regulations/outdoor-annual/.

John Clayton, Fisheries Management Biologist with TPWD can be reached at (806) 655-4341 or by e-mail at john.clayton@tpwd.texas.gov, the press release concluded.