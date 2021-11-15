Lubbock, Amarillo listed in nearly 200-ranked fast-food restaurants, LawnCare says

Montage of fast food photos from McDonald’s, Pizza Hut and Getty Images.

LUBBOCK, Texas– A recent survey in an article by LawnStarter listed “2022’s Best Cities for Fast Food Lovers,” in which Lubbock and Amarillo made the list for.

This all came together for food lovers to enjoy with National Fast Food Day happening Tuesday, the article said.

The survey compared nearly 200 of the biggest U.S. cities based on access to fast food restaurants and food delivery services.

Although neither West Texas city did not make the top 10, they both made the cut in the nearly 200 cities listed.

Overall, Lubbock ranked 47 on the list, according to the survey, and Amarillo and Garland tied at 91.

Additionally, more than a dozen of Texas cities made the list, which is listed below: