LUBBOCK, Texas – Amigos will host the 15th annual tamale cook-off on December 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Amigos locations that will participate in hosting the competition include Lubbock, Plainview, Hereford and Amarillo.

The top prize at each location will be a $250 gift card, second place will receive $100 and third will earn $50.

Contestants can sign up in-store to participate in the competition up to Saturday at noon. Entry will be free and limited to the first 30 guests who sign up.

Contestants will need to bring 12 cooked tamales in a non-breakable warming container for judging. Contestants will be allowed to warm up their tamales and personalize them with any condiments prior to judging.

Judging will take place between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

